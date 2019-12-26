|
|
Arlene Koeth, 80, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church Southridge, rural La Crescent. Pastor John Unnasch will officiate. Burial will take place in the church cemetery Friends may call on the family Saturday at the church from noon until the time of services.
Arlene was born in Truman, on May 14, 1939 to Martin and Christina (Schultz) Geistfeld. She grew up in the South Branch area and attended grade school at St. John's Parochial School. Arlene graduated from Bethany High School in Mankato and then attended Concordia College in River Forest, Illinois where she earned her degree in elementary education. After college she taught in Easten, Pennsylvania for a few years before moving back to Minnesota to continue her career. She taught in St. Paul and Lewiston before settling in Wykoff which later merged with Spring Valley to form Kingsland Public Schools. Arlene was a dedicated teacher and took pride in her work. On July 20, 1967, Arlene married Chuck Koeth. They divorced after more than 30 years of marriage, but remained friends until his death in 2015. Arlene and Chuck had two daughters: Kirsten and Emerald "Emy". After retiring from teaching, Arlene provided daycare for her two granddaughters: Autumn and Lilly. Arlene cherished these years and remained close with her granddaughters as they grew. Arlene enjoyed needlepoint, hardanger embroidery and sewing. She had a great faith in the Lord and relied on Him to help her through difficult times.
Arlene is survived by her daughter, Kirsten Koeth and grandson, Tristan Taylor; daughter, Emerald (Jeremy) Rabe, granddaughters: Autumn and Lilly; brother, Elroy (Rhonda) Geistfeld; sister, Lynne Geistfeld; along with other extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Roger Geistfeld. Arlene's family would like to thank Mayo LaCrosse Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Arlene in her final moments.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 26, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020