Barbara A. Mays, 75, of Maple Grove, passed away suddenly on Dec. 2, 2019. Funeral service was held at Advent Lutheran Church in Maple Grove on Dec. 6. Interment was at Albion Lutheran Cemetery in St. James. Arrangements with Kozlak-Radulovich Chapel, 763-416-0016.
Barb was a life-long teacher from her first position in Westby, Mont., to the Cites, to St. Peter to Worthington and eventually to Maple Grove. She also worked for Superior Ford and McQuay (Daikin). She will be cherished for her deep love of her family and friends, especially her three grandchildren.
Survived by son, Daniel (Laura) Mays; grandchildren: Asher, Annika and Trygg; sister, Carmen (Ted) Trampe; friend, Dave Hart; brother-in-law, Ted (Wendy) Mays; sisters-in-law, Rita Mays (Blaine McCutchan), Pamela Mays and Kathy (Herman) Mays; beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Gary; parents, Conrad and Eunice.
Published in St. James Plaindealer on Dec. 6, 2019