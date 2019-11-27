|
Barbara Anderson, 71, of Odin died on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Mankato. Funeral services will be 10:30a.m., Monday, Dec. 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Odin with Rev. Carla Reierson officiating. Visitation will be at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m., and at the church one hour before services on Monday. Burial will be at East Sveadahl Lutheran Cemetery, rural St. James, at a later date. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James
Barbara Jean Anderson was born on Oct. 26, 1948 at St. James Hospital to Raymond and Leola (White) Anderson. Barb was raised in rural Saint James on her family farm until she graduated from Saint James High School in 1966 and continued her education at Jackson Vocational School. Barb then moved to northern Minnesota before moving to Odin in 1974. Barb worked as a bookkeeper for 37yrs for the elevator in Ormsby, Odin, and then Lewisville until she retired in 2011. Barb also managed the Odin bar in the 80s. In the late 80s early 90s, Barb and her sister Betty started a family business, B&B Specialties, which is still thriving today. Barb was a well-known member in the community, she loved helping with variety of projects, events, and even being apart of the Odin Council. Barb enjoyed baking with her grandchildren, making crafts, watching variety of sports, crocheting and bird watching. Barb had many accomplishments in her life but her greatest joy was getting to know people through the elevator, spending time with friends and family, but she truly enjoyed the time she got to spend with her daughter Courtney, son-in-law Bo, and her 3 grandchildren Lillie, Kesley and Collin.
Barb is survived by her daughter, Courtney and her husband, Bo Schultz of Trimont; three grandchildren: Lillie, Kesley, and Collin; brother Gerald (Francey) Anderson of Lake Crystal; Betty (Ron) Fast of Butterfield; Douglas (Jana) Anderson of St. James, many nieces and nephews, Tim (Barb) Anderson, Todd (Linda) Anderson, Sarah (Tim) Lewis, Laura Sense, Dawn (Curt) Fast, Derek Fast, Preston Anderson, Kasey Stenzel, Jadyn and Kaydi Anderson, several great-nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Anderson.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2, 2019