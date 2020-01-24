|
|
Barry O. Bliesmer, 74, of North Mankato and formerly of St. James, was called to his eternal rest suddenly on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Kramer Family Funeral Home in Trimont, and from 3:30 p.m. until services Friday at the church in Mankato. A Celebration of Life Services for Barry will be 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, #720 S. Second St., in Mankato, with Pastor Collette Broady Grund officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Lake Fremont Cemetery in Dunnell. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.kramerfuneralhome.com.
Barry Owen Bliesmer was born on July 9, 1945 to Mervin and Helen (Waldee) Bliesmer in Estherville, Iowa. He attended school in Sherburn and graduated with the class of 1963. Barry then attended Mankato State College later graduating in 1967 with a Bachelors Degree and in 1969 graduated with a Masters in Biology and Microbiology. He completed further in graduate work in Microbiology at Iowa State University in Ames. On April 10, 1965 he was united in marriage to Mary Mathwig at St. John's Lutheran Church in Dunnell. After their marriage they lived in St. James where Barry was employed for Eiden Farm Drainage. He later was employed for Con-Agra and lived in North Mankato. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Mankato and greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. You could find him watching the birds or reading, working in his garage and doing wood projects.
Barry is survived by his wife, Mary Bliesmer of North Mankato; his daughter, Rev. Shelly (Erik) Olson of North Mankato; three grandchildren: Samuel, Gunnar and Anna Olson; sister, Bonnie (Jim) Prust of Wells; brother, Marlin (Nancy) Bliesmer of Dunnell; nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Roger (Mary Ellen) Mathwig of Fairmont; sisters-in-law, Nancy (Darvin) Bishop of rural Trimont, and Kathleen Eiden of St. James, and other relatives and friends. Barry was preceded in death by his parents: Mervin and Helen Bliesmer; brother-in-law, Joseph Eiden and other relatives.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 31, 2020