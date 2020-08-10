1/1
Beatrice 'Bea' Warling
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice 'Bea''s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Warling passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Graveside services will be 2pm, Saturday, August 15, at LaSalle Cemetery. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.comArrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Beatrice 'Bea' Darlene Stine was born in Comfrey, on July 22, 1941 the daughter of Duard and Eileen (Quarnstrom) Stine. She grew up in Comfrey where she attended and graduated from Comfrey High School. Over the years she had worked for Scherr-Tumico and for Green Giant as a secretary or in human resources. Bea enjoyed farm life, she raised horses and was an active member of the saddle club. Bea loved travelling she especially enjoyed her trip to Europe. She like to travel to doll shows and sewing and making dolls. Bea enjoyed watching a variety of birds on the farm, loved to listen to music and loved every minute she spent with her family and friends, cherished the time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a strong steadfast Faith in Jesus in her life.
Bea is survived by her husband Russell Warling of St. James, her children; Darcy (Daniel) Hoffman of Sioux City, IA, Daniel 'DJ' (Kimberly) Peterson of St. James, grandchildren; Matthew, Danielle, Kaden, Lorlai, Miranda, 6 great-Grandchildren, and a brother Sheldon Stine of Comfrey. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother Gordon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sturm Funeral Homes - St. James
906 10th Avenue South
St. James, MN 56081
(507) 375-7342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sturm Funeral Homes - St. James

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved