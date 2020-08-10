Beatrice 'Bea' Warling

Beatrice Warling passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Graveside services will be 2pm, Saturday, August 15, at LaSalle Cemetery. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.comArrangements
are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Beatrice 'Bea' Darlene Stine was born in Comfrey, on July 22, 1941 the daughter of Duard and Eileen (Quarnstrom) Stine. She grew up in Comfrey where she attended and graduated from Comfrey High School. Over the years she had worked for Scherr-Tumico and for Green Giant as a secretary or in human resources. Bea enjoyed farm life, she raised horses and was an active member of the saddle club. Bea loved travelling she especially enjoyed her trip to Europe. She like to travel to doll shows and sewing and making dolls. Bea enjoyed watching a variety of birds on the farm, loved to listen to music and loved every minute she spent with her family and friends, cherished the time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a strong steadfast Faith in Jesus in her life.
Bea is survived by her husband Russell Warling of St. James, her children; Darcy (Daniel) Hoffman of Sioux City, IA, Daniel 'DJ' (Kimberly) Peterson of St. James, grandchildren; Matthew, Danielle, Kaden, Lorlai, Miranda, 6 great-Grandchildren, and a brother Sheldon Stine of Comfrey. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother Gordon.