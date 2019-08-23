|
Bernard Eugene "Bernie" Nelson, 74, of Saint James, died on Aug. 19, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Saint James. Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 23, from 4 to 7p.m., at Sturm Funeral Home, St. James Chapel and will continue on Saturday from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at First Lutheran Church, St. James. Service will be held at First Lutheran Church, St. James, on Saturday, Aug, 24, at 10:30 a.m. The clergy will be Rev. Matthew Seegert. Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in St. James. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Bernard Eugene "Bernie" Nelson was born in Bertha, on April 7, 1945, one of 11 children born to Carl Edward and Clara (Ellestad) Nelson. Bernie grew up in the St. James and Madelia area and was a graduate of the Madelia High School class of 1964. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy and returned to the Madelia area after his Honorable Discharge. On Dec. 6, 1975, he was united in marriage to Julie (Jones) Nelson at the First Lutheran Church in St. James. The couple had two children: Joshua and Alyssa. Bernie worked as a custodian for the St. James Public School System for 28 years and after retirement, worked part-time with Culligan. In his free time, he enjoyed caring for his horses, Princess and Sykorah, riding horses in local parades, wood working and Saturday breakfasts and coffee with "the guys." Most of all, Bernie was devoted to his family and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He rarely missed an opportunity to attend a sporting event and "holler" for his children. He will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Julie Nelson; son, Joshua (Michele) Nelson of St. Joseph; daughter, Alyssa (fiancé Jim Richards) Nelson of Ely; grandchildren: Finnean, Dane and Maari Nelson of St. Joseph; siblings: Elaine (Alden) Hageman of Elk River, Margie (Roger) Bluhm of Hutchinson, Ronald (Buddy) Nelson of St. Peter, Judy Nelson of St James, Sue Klatt of Madelia, Bruce (Barb) Nelson of Madelia and Rick (Peg) Nelson of Madelia; brothers and sisters-in-law: Barb (Ron) Ellanson, Allen (Judy) Jones, Cindy (Paul) Haler, Mike (Sue) Jones, Becky (Adam) Schendel; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Darrell "Sonny," Carroll Nelson in infancy; sister, Carla Mador; sister-in-law, Nancy Nelson and brothers-in-law: Russell and Maynard (Butch) Nelson.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019