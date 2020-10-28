A family funeral service for Bernette Bloomquist, 97, of Estherville, Iowa will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Henry Olson Funeral Chapel in Estherville with Pastor Tim Johnson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral chapel on Thursday. Burial will take place at East Side Memorial Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required. The funeral service will be live streamed via the Henry Olson Funeral Home Facebook page.
Bernette Jane Bloomquist, the daughter of Iver G. and Beulah (Haugen) Thordson, was born March 16, 1923 on a farm near Lake Hanska. She died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Estherville at the age of 97 due to complications of COVID. Bernette started attending country school just down the road from the family farm. She attended middle school and high school in the town of Hanska and graduated in 1941. After graduation Bernette worked briefly at a grocery store in Hanska and then moved to the Twin Cities where she worked for McCormick's and for an unemployment agency.
During a visit home, Bernette went to the Nightingale Dance Hall and it was there she met her future husband, Norman Bloomquist. The couple married on June 11, 1946 at the Lake Hanska Lutheran Church and then moved to LaSalle where Norman drove truck and Bernette worked at the locker. The couple then moved to Estherville where their children, Lonnie and Barb were born. Bernette was a homemaker and stay at home mom when the children were young. After the kids, started school, Bernette went back to work. She worked at Farmers Egg and then at the cafeteria at John Morrell. Later she took cleaning jobs working for the Lindholm and Bunge families. Later, the family purchased a cabin on Lake Shetek where they made many memories with extended family members riding on the pontoon, swimming and fishing. Bernette made amazing Norwegian Lefse, Kringla, Krumkake and Rosettes. Norman passed away on November 11, 2001. In January of 2018, she moved to the Good Samaritan Society. Bernette was a member of Estherville Lutheran Church and the ladies circle.
Bernette is survived by her children, Lonnie Bloomquist of Jackson, (Carol Bloomquist of Wallingford); Barbara (Dale) Nissen of Estherville; grandchildren, Lonnie Bloomquist Jr. of Jackson; Jean (Frank) Herrick of Wallingford; Kelly (Jill) Nissen of Estherville; great-grandchildren, Brandon (Samantha) Bloomquist of Jackson, Sabrina Bloomquist (fiancé Justin Hook) of Jackson; Ben Herrick of Norwalk, Iowa, Calvin Herrick of Madison, S.D., and Lizzy Herrick of Maryville, Mo., Logan Nissen of Estherville and Haley Nissen of Estherville; and great-great-grandchild Connor Bloomquist of Jackson. She has been preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Gordon and Willard Thordson; one sister, Dolores Papke.
