Bethany Ann (Weiss) Wolters 57, passed away unexpectedly May 17th. She graduated from St. James Public High School She was the daughter of late William and Murlaine Weiss, survived by her sister, Monique (David) Brunner. She had one daughter Amy and two grandkids. Funeral arrangements will be at later date.

