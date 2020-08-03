1/1
Bethany Ann Wolters
Bethany Ann Wolters, 57, of Belton, Mo., died unexpectedly May 17, 2020 at Kansas City Missouri Research hospital. She was born January 16, 1963, to the late Rick and Murlaine Weiss and sister to Monique (David) Brunner. She graduated from St. James High School in 1981 and went to college the following year majoring in chemistry to become a food scientist. She married Brian Wolters and they had one daughter together Amanda (Amy) Wolters and then years later divorced. After her divorce she moved out to Broken Arrow Okla. for a great job with the USDA to be a food scientist which she worked for 30+ years and was looking forward to retirement to travel and spend time with her two grandchildren and her dogs that she loved all so much. Beth was a fun loving smart person who loved to watch her Vikings play even though she lived in Missouri.
Funeral service were held at St. James Catholic Church July 31, with burial proceedings following at the St. James Catholic Cemetery where she will be put to rest beside her dad and mom.

Published in St. James Plaindealer from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2020.
