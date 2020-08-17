Beverly Fredin, 74, died on April 4, 2020 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society – St. James. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James with Pastor Lyla Klee officiating. We are asking those that attend to follow Covid guidelines for masks and distancing. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com
Beverly JoAnn Bishop was born May 29, 1945 in St. James to parents Shannon and Norma (Wassman) Bishop. Bev grew up in St James and graduated from St. James High School. She married Paul Fredin at the Lutheran Church in Comfrey. Bev was a cook at the high school for many years. She then worked at Swift until her health forced her to retire. Bev loved cooking, camping and fishing. She loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She enjoyed watch high school baseball and going to the casino with friends. She looked forward to coffee hour with friends.
She is survived by her sons: David (Jo Ann) Fredin of Nevada, Iowa, Dan (Brenda) Fredin of St. James, Douglas (Melanie) Fredin of Butterfield; grandchildren: Ashley (Jose) Lopez, Justin (Brittany) Fredin, Lucas Fredin, Olivia Fredin, Brenden Fredin, Jarrett Fredin; great-grandchildren: Jordan Anderson, Mya Lopez, Aaliyah Lopez, Hailey Fredin, Aubree Fredin, Paisley Fredin; siblings: Arnold (Marilyn) Bishop and James (Sandy) Bishop of Elizabethtown, Ky., Ardis (Leon) Leimer of Butterfield, and a sister-in-law Mel Bishop of St. James, Mo. She is preceded in death by her husband Paul, siblings: Duane Bishop, Lois Sellner, David Bishop, Kenneth Bishop, John Bishop and Bob Bishop.