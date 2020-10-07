1/1
Brian Dempsey
Brian Dempsey, 65, of St. James passed away at his home on Thursday, October 1, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 situation a private family service will be held at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James on October 10, 2020. A public celebration of life for Brian Dempsey will be October 10, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at 67782 340th St., St. James, MN 56081. Please follow CDC guidelines. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Brian Courtney Dempsey was born December 27, 1954 in St. James, the son of Peter and Lorraine (Hanson) Dempsey. He grew up in St. James and was baptized at the St. James Catholic church. He graduated from St. James High School in 1973. He studied political science at Bemidji State College for a couple years. He then worked for Chicago Northwestern Railroad as a conductor for 10 years. Brian married Linda Sanders on June 11, 1983 in St. James. In 1989, Brian became the produce manager at Super Fair Foods in St. James until retiring in 2018. He served as President of the Eagle's Club in St. James. Brian was a lifelong Minnesota sports fan, enjoyed playing Fantasy Football during the season, and was a great pool player. He played on several nationally ranked pool teams and personally achieving the 30-Zip club. Brian loved to visit with family and friends and the newly acquired friends. He was always cheerful and willing to visit about anything. His last couple years were heartbreaking and remarkable as he suffered with multiple myeloma. He was able to bounce back from near death multiple times beating the odds each time. At one point Brian spent 60 days at Rochester Mayo, and he was deemed as a miracle. On December 13, 2019 he underwent a successful autologous stem cell transplant.
He is survived by his son Shawn Dempsey of St. James; siblings: Michael Dempsey of Prior Lake, Mary Dempsey of Shakopee, Timothy (Pam) Dempsey of Shakopee; in-laws: Sandra Sanders of Litchfield Park, Ariz., Kathleen (Larry) Allen of Vernon Center and Scott (Amy) Sanders of St. James. He is preceded in death by his wife Linda, parents, sister Barbara Edd, sister-in-law Karen Bjerke and great-niece Rilee Bjerke.

Published in St. James Plaindealer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
