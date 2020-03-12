|
Carl Oscar Carlson, 79, of Delavan, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Park Oaks in Winnebago.
Carl was born June 25, 1940 in Long Lake Township, Watonwan County, the son of Arnold and Thea (Hunstad) Carlson. He attended St. James High School. On April 10, 1980, he married Barbara Ann Harper Shields. Carl lost his leg in a hunting accident in 1953 (age 13) but despite this, he was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman, and a firearm safety instructor. He taught firearm safety for 39 years. Carl served many years as a board member of the Faribault County Fair, Delavan City Council and the Center Creek Gun Club. He loved the Butterfield Threshing Bee and volunteered his time for over 50 years.
Carl is survived by his wife, Barbara Carlson of Delavan; his son, Bill (Laurie) Shields of Blue Earth, daughter, Ann (Ross) Curry of Athens, Ga., daughter, Jody (Brian) Townsend of Delavan; his sister, Marian (Charles) Nibbe; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Carl was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020