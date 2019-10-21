|
Caroline M. Stade, 93, of Trimont was called to her eternal rest Tuesday evening, Oct. 15, 2019 at Season's Health Care Center in Trimont. A Celebration of Life Services for Caroline will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Kramer Family Funeral Home Chapel in Trimont, with Pastor Steven D. Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Lake Fremont Cemetery in Dunnell. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Kramer Family Funeral Home in Trimont and one hour prior to the services on Monday at the funeral home. Messages of Sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.kramerfuneralhome.com
Caroline Marie Dralle was born on Aug. 8, 1926 to Henry and Stella (Breitbarth) Dralle on a farm near Randolph, Nebraska. She was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Osmond, Nebraska. She moved with her family and settled in the Truman, area and attended country school at St. John's Lutheran Parochial School and later was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in South Branch. Caroline was employed at 3-M and Stokley-Van Camp Canning Company both in Fairmont. On Aug. 31, 1947 she was united in marriage to Harvey Stade at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Truman. After their marriage they farmed near Truman, Dunnell and north of St. James. Caroline was employed at the Ormsby Townhouse and drove school bus for St. James School District. She later was employed at Sperry-Univac in Jackson until her retirement. Harvey died on Dec. 21, 1992. She later became a resident of the Trimont Health Care Center. She was a former member of Grace Lutheran Church in Ormsby. She greatly enjoyed sewing and quilting and watching the Minnesota Twins.
Caroline is survived by her two children: daughter, Gayleen (Jerry) Erickson of Tarpon Springs, Fla., and son, Mark Stade of Ormsby; six grandchildren: Kia (Brad) Ringnell, Joshua (Natalie) Erickson, Jason (Kathy) Heller, Nicole (Jim) Rogers, Eric (Addie) Stade, Melissa (Kelly) Bruns; eighteen great-grandchildren: Alexis, Andrew and Mersades; Sierra, Brileigh and Colton; Jackson, Brady, Meghan and Michael; Tyler, Joseph and Isiah; Ethan, Asia and Josie; Grant and Alivia; nieces and nephews and other relatives. Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Stella Dralle; husband, Harvey Stade; son, Gary Stade; daughter, Rhonda Heller; sister, Irene (Roy) Stade and other relatives.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019