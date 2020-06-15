Charles Nibbe
1931 - 2020
Charles J. Nibbe, 89, of Ormsby, was called to his eternal rest on Tuesday evening, June 9, 2020 at Season's Healthcare in Trimont. A Celebration of Life Service for Charles will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 13, at Hosanna Free Lutheran Church of St. James, with Pastor Joe Faldet officiating. Burial will be in Long Lake Lutheran Cemetery in rural St. James. Visitation and a time of sharing of memories with the Nibbe family will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday at the Kramer Family Funeral Home in Trimont and one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Personal words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www. kramerfuneralhome.com. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we will be limiting the number of guests for the visitation in the funeral home at any given time. We also encourage the public to practice social distancing guidelines throughout the visitation.
Charles John Nibbe was born on May 29, 1931 to Arthur A. and Selma (Wassman) Nibbe in Martin County. He received his education in school in Ormsby and later attended school in St. James graduating with the class of 1949. Chuck then farmed with his family in Long Lake Township. On Aug. 18, 1951, he was united in marriage to Marian Lois Carlson at Long Lake Lutheran Church in rural St. James. After their marriage they farmed in Long Lake Township until moving into Ormsby in 1967. Chuck was employed in construction building Ag-Related Structures. He started Watonwan Enterprises where he built and constructed several projects in the area and was later joined by his sons. He was employed in construction until the age of 65 when he retired. He was a former member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Galena Township, Grace Lutheran Church in Ormsby and a present member of Hosanna Free Lutheran Church in St. James. Chuck was a former member of the St. James School Board, served on District #12 School Board in Long Lake Township. He enjoyed square dancing with Marian, going fishing and spending his winters in Texas and doing wood carving there. Chuck was a former member of the Ormsby City Council and served on various boards. He was involved with the Lutheran Layman's League.
Charles is survived by his wife, Marian Nibbe of Ormsby; his five children, Paul (Ann) Nibbe of Ormsby, Pam (Larry) Michelson of Detroit Lakes, Doug (LeeAnn) Nibbe of rural St. James, Sara (Curtis) Schultze and Amy Chleborad both of Ormsby; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and five great-step grandchildren; sister, Arlene Range of Norfolk, Neb.; sister-in-law, Barb Carlson of Delevan; several other dear friends and relatives. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Selma Nibbe; grandson, Jason Chleborad; twin brothers in infancy; brother, Ronnie Nibbe; mother and father-in-law, Arnold and Thea Carlson; brothers-in-law, Carl Carlson and Richard Range and other relatives. To view Chuck Nibbe's Funeral Service please go to www.hosannafreelutheran.com

Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kramer Family Funeral Home - Trimont Chapel
JUN
13
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Hosanna Free Lutheran Church
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Hosanna Free Lutheran Church
12 entries
June 13, 2020
Nice memories of Chuck and his family go back to my childhood. Sympathy to each of you.
Brad and Lois Herrig
Friend
June 12, 2020
Marian, Paul, Pam, Doug, Sara and Amy
Hugs and deepest condolences on the passing of Uncle Charles. He will leave a big void for a time but we know he is with his Heavenly Father, and with Grandma and Grandpa and Ronnie. Wish I could be there to help you celebrate his life! I will be in thoughts on Saturday
Warmest regards
Sharon Range Guebert
Family
June 12, 2020
Chuck was so kind to our family at church when I was growing up. After I grew up and moved away, my memories of him became connected mostly to the Threshing Bee in Butterfield. Marion and family, you have my sincerest sympathy and prayers for God to grant you His peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Sherill Thiessen
Friend
June 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss, thinking about you all.
Michael Byam
Friend
June 11, 2020
We send our Deepest condolences . May the family and friends find comfort in the Memories of A Wonderful Man. Hugs and prayers to all
Deb and Keith Saunders
Friend
June 10, 2020
Happy memories over the last 5 or 6 years.
Chuck was my best friend. He always had the best advice that I didn't know I needed until he told me. I'm so thankful that the last time I saw him I told him how much I loved him.
Alyssa Jagger
Grandchild
June 10, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Please accept our sincere condolences.
Dave and Mary Sroner
June 10, 2020
Thinking of you.
From the Swansons
Doug and Shelley
June 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy may your memories help sustain you. David and Sharon McCarthy (Wassman)
Sharon McCarthy
Family
June 10, 2020
I have fond memories of Chuck from my Mom's time on the school board with him. The trip to California is one of my favorite trips. We had such a great time. Amy and Sara took me under their wing and made me one of the family. May you find peace and comfort in this difficult time.
John Morgan
Acquaintance
June 10, 2020
Chuck was always so kind and easy to talk to. Good hearted man that I always enjoyed visiting with. Condolences to the Nibbe Family.
Brian Langeland
June 10, 2020
Our sincere sympathy to you all, prayers. Mark and Sharron Hanson
Sharron Hanson
Friend
