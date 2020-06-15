Charles J. Nibbe, 89, of Ormsby, was called to his eternal rest on Tuesday evening, June 9, 2020 at Season's Healthcare in Trimont. A Celebration of Life Service for Charles will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 13, at Hosanna Free Lutheran Church of St. James, with Pastor Joe Faldet officiating. Burial will be in Long Lake Lutheran Cemetery in rural St. James. Visitation and a time of sharing of memories with the Nibbe family will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday at the Kramer Family Funeral Home in Trimont and one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday. Personal words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www. kramerfuneralhome.com. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we will be limiting the number of guests for the visitation in the funeral home at any given time. We also encourage the public to practice social distancing guidelines throughout the visitation.
Charles John Nibbe was born on May 29, 1931 to Arthur A. and Selma (Wassman) Nibbe in Martin County. He received his education in school in Ormsby and later attended school in St. James graduating with the class of 1949. Chuck then farmed with his family in Long Lake Township. On Aug. 18, 1951, he was united in marriage to Marian Lois Carlson at Long Lake Lutheran Church in rural St. James. After their marriage they farmed in Long Lake Township until moving into Ormsby in 1967. Chuck was employed in construction building Ag-Related Structures. He started Watonwan Enterprises where he built and constructed several projects in the area and was later joined by his sons. He was employed in construction until the age of 65 when he retired. He was a former member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Galena Township, Grace Lutheran Church in Ormsby and a present member of Hosanna Free Lutheran Church in St. James. Chuck was a former member of the St. James School Board, served on District #12 School Board in Long Lake Township. He enjoyed square dancing with Marian, going fishing and spending his winters in Texas and doing wood carving there. Chuck was a former member of the Ormsby City Council and served on various boards. He was involved with the Lutheran Layman's League.
Charles is survived by his wife, Marian Nibbe of Ormsby; his five children, Paul (Ann) Nibbe of Ormsby, Pam (Larry) Michelson of Detroit Lakes, Doug (LeeAnn) Nibbe of rural St. James, Sara (Curtis) Schultze and Amy Chleborad both of Ormsby; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and five great-step grandchildren; sister, Arlene Range of Norfolk, Neb.; sister-in-law, Barb Carlson of Delevan; several other dear friends and relatives. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Selma Nibbe; grandson, Jason Chleborad; twin brothers in infancy; brother, Ronnie Nibbe; mother and father-in-law, Arnold and Thea Carlson; brothers-in-law, Carl Carlson and Richard Range and other relatives. To view Chuck Nibbe's Funeral Service please go to www.hosannafreelutheran.com
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 22, 2020.