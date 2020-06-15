Marian, Paul, Pam, Doug, Sara and Amy

Hugs and deepest condolences on the passing of Uncle Charles. He will leave a big void for a time but we know he is with his Heavenly Father, and with Grandma and Grandpa and Ronnie. Wish I could be there to help you celebrate his life! I will be in thoughts on Saturday

Warmest regards

Sharon Range Guebert

Family