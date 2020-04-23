|
Charles Orgene Borstad, 77, of Sioux Falls, S.D., died Wednesday, April 15, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. A private family funeral service will be held at Hegre Lutheran Cemetery in Madison. If you would like to remember Chuck with a memorial, please consider making a donation to the whose mission is to spread the love of Jesus Christ and proclaim His everlasting love.
Charles was born June 25, 1942 in Madison, to parents Joel and Cora (Farmen) Borstad. He attended rural country school District #52 and graduated from Madison High School in 1960. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1964 with a B.S. Degree in Agriculture. Charles served in the MN Army National Guard for 6 years. After active duty he worked for Federal Land Bank in Mankato and St James for 6 years. He then worked in sales for Ciba-Geigy/Novartis for 28 years retiring in 1999. Charles was united in marriage to Janis Johnson on Dec. 20, 1966 at Centenary United Church in Mankato. After their marriage Charles and Janis made their home at St James, for 52 years and moved to Sioux Falls in 2018. They were blessed with two daughters and five grandchildren. Charles was baptized on July 17, 1942, and confirmed on Sept. 29, 1957, as a member of Hegre Lutheran Church, rural Madison. After a church merger, he was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Madison. In St James he was a member of First Lutheran Church and later Hosanna Free Lutheran Church. Chuck attended Community Lutheran Church while in Hill City, S.D. And after moving to Sioux Falls, he became a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Charles O. was proud of his 100% Norwegian heritage. Uff Da! He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and their second home in the Black Hills near Hill City. He was a member of FarmHouse Fraternity at the University of MN, the American Legion, Farm Bureau, and the Republican Party. Charles became a Mason at the Masonic Lodge in Madison in 1966 and received his 50 year pin from the St James lodge in 2016.
Charles is survived by his wife, Janis; two daughters: Karen (David) Starr of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Kristin (David) Surver of Long Lake; five grandchildren, Joshua (Reagan) Surver currently serving in the US Air Force, Laura (Jay) Goebel of St. Paul, Betsy Surver currently enrolled at NDSU in Fargo, N.D., Grace and Erika Starr of Sioux Falls; one brother, Elwood (Sandy) Borstad of Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Grace (James) Ohlaug.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020