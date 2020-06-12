Charles "Chuck" Richard Wellman, 87, of Apple Valley, and formerly of the Darfur and Comfrey area died on June 9, 2020. A private family service will be held at the St. Paul's Catholic Church in Comfrey with burial at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Comfrey. Arrangements are with the Sturm Funeral Home in Comfrey. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Chuck was born April 11, 1933, on a farm near St. James to Gloyd Sr. and Lena (Kintzi) Wellman. He attended grade school in Watonwan and Cottonwood county country schools. As a youngster his family moved to a farm near Mt. Lake, where he graduated from high school in 1951. He was drafted in 1953 and served two years in the U.S. Army at Fort Lewis, Wash. Chuck worked on his parents' farm until he married Alice Mathiowetz Feb.12, 1957. They farmed first at Lewisville, and then settled on a farm in the Darfur / Comfrey area. In addition to raising four children and farming, he and Alice owned and operated a livestock trucking business for many years. In 2019, Chuck and Alice moved to a senior living apartment in Apple Valley. Chuck loved working with livestock. Country music was a constant in the home. Softball with the kids, years of training horses and riding with the kids and grandkids, gave him pure joy. Chuck was involved in the community with church, school, and agriculture.
Chuck is survived by: his wife Alice; children: Bernice (Jeff) Brandt of Eagan, Brad (Sue) Wellman of New Ulm, and Cathy (Pat) Stampfle of Mounds View; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; siblings: Joyce Englin, Leon (Marion) Wellman, Phyllis (Harry) Peters, Gloyd Jr. (known as Joe) (Roxann) Wellman; in-laws Lucille (Charles) Moldaschel, Patricia Mathiowetz, Marge (Leonard) Seidl; and many nieces and nephews. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Wellman (son), Karen (Brandt) Kragt (granddaughter), two infant brothers, LeRoy and Maria Wellman (brother and sister-in-law), Vareld Englin (brother-in-law), James and Dorothy Mathiowetz (brother- and sister-in-law), Vincent Mathiowetz (brother-in-law), and Greg Wellman (nephew). Blessed be his memory.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jun. 12 to Jun. 19, 2020.