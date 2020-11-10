1/1
Charles Zea
Charles Zea, 86, of Madelia passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health Care System – Mankato.
Private graveside services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Butterfield City Cemetery in Butterfield with Rev. Penny Johnson officiating. Full Military Honors will be provided by the Madelia Veterans Honor Guard.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, going for walks and taking naps with the cats. He was active with the local political scene. He served 20 years in the United States Army retiring as a Sergeant First Class.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen Zea of Madelia; daughters Mary and Glenn Armstrong of Madelia, Melinda and Steve Morrison of Woodbury; four grandchildren: Cayla Marie and Derek Lee Rannow, Alexander Michael Hanley and Ian Robert Morrison; siblings Kathleen, Florence, Harry and David. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Donald, Darrel, Leon, Ethel, Althea, and Ruth.

Published in St. James Plaindealer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2020.
