Clifford Hoffman, 90, of St. James passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society – The Village in Mountain Lake. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, at the New Ulm City Cemetery in New Ulm with Rev. Jim Renz officiating. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Clifford Ferdinand Hoffman, at the age 90, joined his heavenly Father on June 26, 2020. Clifford was born on Nov. 5,1929 in Watonwan County to Delbert and Frances (Flatau) Hoffman. He attended rural country school by riding horse or by horse drawn wagon. Clifford had five siblings, brothers Lyle and Albert, and sisters Jean, Leona, and Lorraine. Clifford served two years in the Army from 1954-1956. On Jan. 5, 1954 Clifford married truly the love of his life, Beverly Ulrich from Klossner, and they went on to spend 66 years together. They went on to build their family on a farm by rural LaSalle. He was a devout member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of St. James. Where Clifford was at his happiest was when he was in his tractor tending to his fields. You'd more than likely see him out there singing a tune only he knew or could hear. He was a true steward of the land, was dedicated to his livestock, and took pride in the upkeep of his farm site. In his later years he grew to enjoy talking and teasing his grandchildren. Often giving little prank gifts on holidays and birthdays. He also passed along many life lessons and words of wisdom that only a Grandfather could give, and will never be forgotten.
Clifford is survived by his wife, Beverly; and his four children: Audrey Welchlin, Joyce (Richard) Berg, James Hoffman, and Larry (Anna) Hoffman. Also his grandchildren: Clayton, Kimberly, and Candace Welchlin, Catherine Berg, and Laura (Travis) Olson, and Samuel and Ava Hoffman. He was met at heavens gates by his parents; sisters; and brothers who all crossed the threshold before him. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure to know him, and may his spirit forever live on in our memories
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.