Constance Suess, 74, of Butterfield passed away at her home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in St. James with Father Timothy Hall officiating. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Constance Mary Dahmen was born July 8, 1945 in Sleepy Eye, the daughter of Edward and Margaret (Tauber) Dahmen. She attended Mulligan Country School until the 8th grade, St. Mary's Catholic School in Sleepy Eye 9th through 11th and Sleepy Eye Public School graduating in 1963. On Aug. 20, 1963 she was united in marriage to James Suess. Connie worked at Del Monte in Sleepy Eye before starting her family. She took time off from work to raise her 9 children. She returned to the work force when her youngest child was 4 years old at Westins in St. James and part time at Butterfield Bird Food in Butterfield for many years. She was a devoted wife and mother. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, canning, baking and cooking. She always enjoyed sharing her canned goods and baking with family and friends. She also like to crochet gifts, reading, and collecting cook books and recipes.
Connie is survived by her children: Lisa (Lenny) Linscheid of New Ulm, Dan (Charlotte) Suess of Butterfield, Marie (Kevin) Helferich of Douglas, Ariz., Scott (Charolette) Suess of Dickinson, N.D., Jacqueline (Jim) Harrington of Butterfield, James (Danelle) Suess of Las Vegas, Nev., Dean (Lupe) Suess of Katy, Tex., Angela Suess of Mankato; 29 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are sisters-in-law; Betty Zwaschka, Martha Fredin, Mary Ann Schumacher, Marge Prokosch, Sally Windschitl, Verna Suess, Cecilia Zwaschka and Marie Evers. She is preceded in death by her husband, James; son Leander; parents; sister, Margaret Hicks; sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 30, 2020.