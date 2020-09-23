Curtis Charles Jones, 68, of Truman died at home surrounded by family on Sunday, September 20, 2020 after a two month battle with pancreatic cancer. A private family service was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23. A public Celebration of Life was held at the farm from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Zaharia Family Funeral home was entrusted with arrangements. www.zahariafamilyfuneral.com.
Curtis was born July 25, 1952 in Fairmont, the 10th of 12 children born to Alvin and Loris (Butler) Jones. He was baptized at the Community Baptist Church, Truman. He received his education in the Truman Schools.
July 16, 1973 he married Patricia Rosenfeldt Marks at the Wesleyan Methodist Church, Sioux Falls, S.D. With that marriage he became an instant dad to Michon "Mitch", Andrea "Andy" and Nathan Marks. He referred to his family as Jones/Marks Inc. Later Kirsten was born in 1974 and Leah in 1977. He loved everything involving his family – all the ballgames, concerts, plays, pageants, Sunday School programs, and competitions they might be involved in. He was probably one of the loudest fans in the auditorium! He enjoyed trips with the family and time at the family's lake home. His biggest delight was his two precious granddaughters and nine amazing grandsons. Curtis was a people person who loved any excuse to get-together. He loved music and dancing. He said "I think God put me on this earth to make people laugh and I'm going to do that." His friend Dick said, "Mission accomplished!" He surprised many people with his wacky antics, stories, jokes and costumes. Curtis also loved his community and enjoyed helping to coordinate the Truman Days Parade for years and his church, Grace Lutheran, where he enjoyed greeting and ushering people. He also loved his little donkeys – Jack, Genevieve, and Princess.
Curtis was born into a trucking family – dad, uncle, brothers and nephew. After driving for his brother Ernie and for Truman Contractor Supply he purchased his first truck, a 1974 Peterbilt cabover. He then leased to Blachowske Trucking and Maynard Bettin Trucking before starting his own business in 1976, Curtis Jones Trucking hauling livestock and grain. He loved trucking, the equipment, the people he met, his customers and business associates. He also enjoyed exchanging trucking stories.
Curtis is survived by Pat, his wife of 47 years; children, Mitch (Mike) Lowman, Naples, Fla., Andy (John) Dalziel, Dilworth, Nathan (Erin) Marks, North Mankato, Kirsten (Ron) Bressler, Truman and Leah (Dan) Owens, Truman; his grandchildren Marshall (Sandra) Dalziel, Morgan Dalziel, Evie Marks, Bailey May, Tucker May, Curtis Bressler, Cole, Cheyenne, Cody, Cash and Chase Owens; step-grandchildren, Brittany Lowman, Erica(Tony) Buum, Austin (Hannah) Bressler, Brandy Bressler; eight step-great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Elaine Johnson, Swea City, Iowa, Anita (Keith) Libby, Plaistow, N.H., Roger (Joann) Jones, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Tim Jones, Newton, Iowa, Allene Clow, Ernie (Barb) Jones, Larry Jones and Terry Michalke, all of Truman; in-laws – Bill Rosenfeldt, Bloomville, Ohio, Jon (Diane) Rosenfeldt, Glyndon, Penni (Daryl) Osmundson, Rockford, Dan (Julie) Rosenfeldt, Moorhead and Tom Rosenfeldt, Prairie City, Iowa; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Loris; siblings Mava Ruth, Lois Kay, Valdon and Harlan; sister-in-law Pat Jones; brothers-in-law Tony Clow and Joseph Johnson; in-laws Harry and Myrtle Rosenfeldt and brother-in-law, Kim Rosenfeldt.
In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Mayo Hospice, Grace Lutheran Church, Truman wwimming pool or Truman Public School.