Sturm Funeral Homes - Springfield
407 North Jackson
Springfield, MN 56087
(507) 723-4298
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Springfield
407 North Jackson
Springfield, MN 56087
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Springfield
407 North Jackson
Springfield, MN 56087
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturm Funeral Homes - Springfield
407 North Jackson
Springfield, MN 56087
View Map
Curtis Marks


1930 - 2019
Curtis Marks Obituary
Curtis Marks, 88, of Springfield died on Aug. 27, 2019, at his home in rural Springfield, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m., and will continue on Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m., at Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. Memorial Service will be held at Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield on Saturday at 11 a.m. Inurnment will be at Springfield City Cemetery. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in Springfield. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Curtis Marvin Marks was born on Aug. 31, 1930, in Springfield, to William and Catherine (Feirer) Marks. On March 10, 1952, he was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Hollingsworth at the Lamberton Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lamberton. Curtis enlisted with the USMC and served during the Korean War. He was a member of the Springfield American Legion, lifetime member of the DAV, and a retired Union Teamster. Curtis made his life as a truck driver and farmed the land he grew up on. He drove for Jenniges Transfer, Carlson Brothers, and Harvestland. Many friendships were made during these years. He and Shirley enjoyed many trips to Northern Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan to see the fall colors. His winter passion was ice fishing at Lake of the Woods and staying at the Border View Lodge. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
He is survived by his children: Shari and husband Chuck Baumann of Springfield, Steve and wife Diane Marks of Springfield, Kathy and husband Lynn Tessmer of Sleepy Eye, and Rhonda and husband Larry Mickelson of Leavenworth; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and one great grandchild due in January; daughter-in-law, Lynn Marks of Sleepy Eye; sister-in-law, Betty Mariner of Summerville, S.C.; and nieces and nephews. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; son Dean; and brothers: Herb, Merlin, Pete, and Kelly; and sisters: Erna and Evelyn.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, 2019
