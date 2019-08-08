|
Darlene H. (Erickson) Hovden-Weber, 77, of Fairmont, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home in Fairmont. Graveside services for Darlene, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Lakeside Cemetery in Fairmont with full military honors by the Lee C. Prentice American Legion Post #36 and the Martin County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1222. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements. www.lakeviewfuneralhome.net
Darlene H. (Erickson) Hovden-Weber was born on Oct. 16, 1941, in New Ulm, the daughter of Melvin and Elna (Fredin) Erickson. She attended school in New Ulm and graduated from Fairmont High School in Fairmont. On Jan. 19, 1961, Darlene enlisted with the United States Navy where she served her country at the U.S. Navy Hospital in Bermerton, Wash. On Jan. 17, 1964, she received her honorable discharge and returned home to Minnesota where she worked in accounting. On May 20, 1967, Darlene was united in marriage to Leon A. Hovden. Together the couple made their home in Fairmont and were blessed with two daughters, Laurie and Kim. On Jan. 9, 2004, Darlene was united in marriage to Fred D. Weber and welcomed his three children into her life. Darlene had a passion for birds and raised various birds including parrots for many years with her good friend, Gary Ferguson. She was very particular about her home and yard and took great pride in keeping everything looking nice and tending to her flowers and plants.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Kim (Wayne) Hovden-Wubben and Laurie Thompson, Jeff (Debbie) Weber, Steve (Penny) Weber, and Jennifer Grefe; grandchildren: Natasha Ochoa, Brandon Ochoa, Erica (Brandon) Klein, Amber Brummond, Brittney Goerndt, Robert Thate, Jake Weber, Tyler Weber Justina Johnson, Kara Krahmer, and Savannah Kruse; many great -grandchildren; as well as many other extended family and friends. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents: Melvin Erickson and Elna Hemphil; brother, Dennis W. Erickson; husband, Leon Hovden; husband, Fred Weber; and grandson, Joseph Weber.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019