David Brainerd Hatchner, February 20, 1947 – November 9, 2020.
David was a father, brother, and partner. He was loved fiercely, and he loved knowingly but quietly in return. David was a free-spirited, gentle soul who gave wonderful hugs. His smile lit up a room and his laugh was infectious. He lived to drive; motorcycles, classic cars and relished the open road, yet never wandered too far from home. David loved the warmth of the sun on his face and the wind in his hair. He will be missed and always loved. David is preceded in death by his parents, Walter David and Elma Maurine Nunley; survived by all five of his siblings, Jon (Marchele), Damaris Murra (Wayne), Steve (Amy), Phil (Wendy), Tim (Denise) and his daughter, Auda Martinez (Jeremy). No formal services will be held. Memorials are preferred to Mental Health Minnesota https://mentalhealthmn.org/
2233 University Ave West, Suite 200, St. Paul, MN 55114.www.mattsonfuneralhome.com.