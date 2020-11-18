1/1
David Hatchner
1947 - 2020
David Brainerd Hatchner, February 20, 1947 – November 9, 2020.
David was a father, brother, and partner. He was loved fiercely, and he loved knowingly but quietly in return. David was a free-spirited, gentle soul who gave wonderful hugs. His smile lit up a room and his laugh was infectious. He lived to drive; motorcycles, classic cars and relished the open road, yet never wandered too far from home. David loved the warmth of the sun on his face and the wind in his hair. He will be missed and always loved. David is preceded in death by his parents, Walter David and Elma Maurine Nunley; survived by all five of his siblings, Jon (Marchele), Damaris Murra (Wayne), Steve (Amy), Phil (Wendy), Tim (Denise) and his daughter, Auda Martinez (Jeremy). No formal services will be held. Memorials are preferred to Mental Health Minnesota https://mentalhealthmn.org/ 2233 University Ave West, Suite 200, St. Paul, MN 55114.
www.mattsonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
