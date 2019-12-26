|
Rev. David J. Webster, of Butterfield, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Willmar. David requested that no funeral be held for him, and his wishes will be honored. A Celebration of Life for David is likely to be held at a future date somewhere in the St. James, area. Since David is survived by no immediate family, if you wish to offer a gift in his memory, please consider donating to Green Lake Lutheran Ministries in Spicer,, which was his preferred cause.
David Jay Webster was born in Waukesha, Wis., on Sept. 14, 1941. He was adopted by Martha and Hugh Webster, who lovingly raised him in Eau Claire, Wis. He graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1959. David then attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, majoring in History. He then entered Luther Seminary in St. Paul, graduating and becoming ordained as a Lutheran pastor in 1967. After a one year internship in Bellingham, Wash., his first call was to Clamath Falls, Ore. After several more calls in the Southwest Minnesota Synod, David switched to become an interim pastor for the Synod. He served as an interim pastor at over 30 churches during his career, retiring in 2017. David enjoyed interim work, getting the chance to meet many new people. Since he never had any siblings or children, friends and social ties were extremely important to him, and he enjoyed traveling and visiting parishioners and old friends. David enjoyed any activity, such as playing card games or eating pizza, that allowed him to spend quality time with those he loved and cared for. David loved baseball, and enjoyed the opportunity to see the Minnesota Twins win two World Series. He even enjoyed them in the years they weren't very good. He also had a great sense of humor, that confused people who had just met him. David checked the obituaries every day to see if his name was in the paper yet. Dave, sorry you missed the opportunity to finally see this obituary, but you are in a better place now.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, 2019