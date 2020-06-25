Del Lorain Mary Schoenfeldt, 78, of Killeen, Texas, formerly of Byron, died Thursday, June 18, 2020, after a long ongoing illness at Thayer Nursing and Rehab Center in Killeen. Graveside Services was held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Killeen.

Del was born to Carl and Rosalia (Sally) Bolin on Aug. 7, 1941, in St. James. She married her first and only love on June 30, 1958 in St. James. Del enjoyed life to its fullest and loved camping, fishing, dancing, reading and just being with family and friends. She will always be remembered for her big smile with a heart that matched! Del was a cosmetologist for over 37 years and she loved it! She was also a member of the Lutheran Church.

Del is survived by her husband, Dennis; one son, Danny (Cindy) of Leander, Tex; four grandchildren: Luke (Susan) of Zimmerman, Joshua of Bozeman, MT, Nathan (Jade) of Bozeman, MT and Jadyn (Landon) of Cedar Park, Tex; nine great grandchildren; and one sister, Carol Sandberg of St. James.

