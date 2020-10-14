Delores Wellman, 83, of St. James died on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Living Meadows at Luther in Madelia.
Funeral service will be private family services on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the United Methodist Church in Madelia with Rev. Clint Firstbrook officiating.
Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James.
Delores Lillia Maloney was born March 6, 1937 at Dunnel, the daughter of James and Rose (West) Maloney. As a child, she grew up in Dunnell, Spring Valley and later in the Lewisville areas. She graduated from Truman High School. On August 18, 1957 she was united in marriage to Ronald Wellman in Fairmont. They made their home on the Wellman Family farm near Godahl until 1966 when they purchased their own farm in Nelson Township. Delores and Ron worked the farm together. When she wasn't tending livestock or working in the field she enjoyed spending time in her garden or tending to her flower beds. She loved to do canning and always made extra for sharing with family and friends. She was a member of the St. James United Methodist Church and belonged to the ladies circle. She enjoyed needle work, craft projects and spending weekends with grandkids.
She is survived by her children; Rick (Chris) Wellman of St. James, Randy (Kathy) Wellman of Hanska, Roger (Kateri) Wellman of Fairmont; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; sister Ruth Greier of Lewisville; sisters-in-law; Mary Maloney of Lewisville and Delilah Maloney of Amboy. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers: Edwin, Ronald, Ralph, Daryl, James; sisters: Marbelle Stuber and Betty Williams.