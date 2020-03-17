|
Deloris Madison, 79, of St. James passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System – Mankato. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 20, at First Lutheran Church in St. James with Rev. Andy Hermodson-Olsen and Rev. Matthew Seegert officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. Visitation will be at the church on Friday one hour before services. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Watonwan County Humane Society. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Deloris June Larson was born June 2, 1940 in St. James, the daughter of Paul and Edna (Duffy) Larson. Deloris grew up on the family farm in rural St. James, she graduated from St. James High School in 1958. She worked for the REA for several years. She married Dennis Madison Feb. 10, 1962, they were married for eight years. She began her payroll career at Tony Downs Foods on Sept. 1, 1970, working for 41 years, and retiring on April 1, 2011. Deloris loved spending time with her family, loved her grandchildren: Jessica, Kolten and Madison and great-grandson, Zander, she also enjoyed volunteering at the Watonwan County Humane Society, and caring for her pets, getting together with friends, playing cards, gardening, church activities to include the First Lutheran bizarre and serving on the funeral committee.
Deloris is survived by her daughters: Deb (Todd) Osboda of Lake Crystal, Denise (Shane) Flynn of Owatonna; grandchildren: Jessica (Jon) Wheelock of Janesville, Kolten Flynn of Owatonna, Madison Flynn of Owatonna; great-grandson, Zander Wheelock; sisters-in-law: Gloria Sweeney of Alaska, Lynn Larson of St. James, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and one sister.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2020