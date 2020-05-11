|
Dennis Lenning, 81, of Montevideo died at his home on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Updates will be posted on our website. Arrangements are with Anderson - TeBeest Funeral Home
Dennis Lee Lenning was born in St. James, on Aug. 30, 1938 to Oscar and Alma (Kramer) Lenning. He graduated from Butterfield High School in 1956 and continued his education at DeVry University. He married Janice Kintzi on March 31, 1958 at Butterfield Presbyterian Church. They had four children: Lorri, Lisa, Jay, and Jack. Dennis was the owner of Custom Livestock Systems. Dennis was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo. He enjoyed model airplanes, ham radio, fishing, hunting and golfing. He had previously been a member of the Masons and Shriners organizations. Many memories were made at the family's lake home. Dennis' friends and neighbors will remember him for making doughnuts and hosting doughnut days for them.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Jan; children: Lorri Maus, Maynard, Lisa (Perry Offtedahl) Libaire, Clara City, Jack Lenning, Cottage Grove; daughter-in-law: Patty (Troy Huntley) Lenning; eight grandchildren: Nathan (Michelle Pusari) Maus, Nikole (Brad) Miles, Caitlin (Robb) Maus-Grussing, Ashley (Jeff) Jerve, Tyler (fiancé Morgan Roigher) Lenning, Stephanie (Josh) Ronnigan, Kaylee Christenson, and Chase Christenson; three great-grandchildren: Emma, Fallon, and Rylee; his siblings: Gene (Joyce) Lenning, Butterfield, Lois Reiff, Minneapolis; sister-in-law, Mavis Lenning; as well as other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jay; brothers, Gerald and Duane; and brother-in-law, Everett Reiff.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from May 11 to May 18, 2020