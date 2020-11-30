1/
Dennis Zender
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis J. Zender, 71, of Hastings passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020. Dennis was born in Rochester on December 29, 1948, and raised on the family farm near St. James. Dennis was a retired millwright.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lucy and sons Alex and Joe; also by his brother Michael R. (Cherryl) Zender. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clem and Audrey, and his uncle Vincent. Per Dennis' wishes there will be no funeral service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to the donor's choice in Dennis' name. "Dennis will never be forgotten and always in our hearts." Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved