Dennis J. Zender, 71, of Hastings passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020. Dennis was born in Rochester on December 29, 1948, and raised on the family farm near St. James. Dennis was a retired millwright.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lucy and sons Alex and Joe; also by his brother Michael R. (Cherryl) Zender. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clem and Audrey, and his uncle Vincent. Per Dennis' wishes there will be no funeral service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to the donor's choice in Dennis' name. "Dennis will never be forgotten and always in our hearts." Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings is in charge of arrangements.

