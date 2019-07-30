|
Rev. Donald Hunter (Crissinger) Clark, 62, passed from this life in the early morning hours of July 24, 2019 in Minnetonka. A memorial service and celebration of Don's life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Minneapolis on Friday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., and a luncheon will follow the service. Memorials may be sent to Victoria and Susannah Clark 4418 Sixth Street Columbia Heights, MN 55421. The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of Rakhma Grace Home of Minnetonka for their devoted care.
Don was born on Nov. 30, 1956 in Hobbs, New Mexico and graduated from New Mexico State University with a bachelor of science cum laude in Mechanical Engineering in 1979. He was a 1984 graduate of United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities. Ordained by the Presbyterian Church, USA in 1985, Don served First Presbyterian Church of St. James, until his retirement in 2011. Don was married to Janet Crissinger-Clark for 32 years. They were blessed with two daughters, Susannah (Dan Bogart) and Victoria (Trent West). He served his church and community as pastor, president of the Watonwan County Food Shelf, St. James Fire Department as former captain of Company 4, the St. James ministerial association, as well as numerous committees of the presbytery. He was treasured by all who knew him. He will be remembered as a champion of those marginalized and for his compassion toward those in need, his talent for calligraphy, his love of green chiles, choral music, and his devotion to his daughters. In 2010 Don was diagnosed with a rare form of young-onset dementia. He lived and died as a faithful servant of God.
Don is survived by daughters: Susannah and Victoria; former wife, Jan; his mother, Charlot of Murphy, Tex.; sisters: Amy (Don) White of San Antonio and Ann (Don) Driver of Plano, Tex.; brother, Paul (Bob) of Hobbs, New Mexico; numerous nieces and nephews and friend, Mitch Nelson. He was preceded in death by his father, William Hunter Clark in 2000.
