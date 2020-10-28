Donna Behlmer, 84, of St. James died on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James with Rev. Jim Renz officiating. Burial will follow at Mt Hope Cemetery in St. James. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com.
Donna Mae Marilyn Behlmer was born on March 4, 1936, the daughter of John and Myrtle (Witte) Behlmer. She grew up in St. James where she graduated from St. James High School. She attended St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed. She was a life long member of St. Paul's, she was a member of BPW, Watonwan County Historical Society and the Watonwan County Humane Society. She was an accomplished artist, she loved to paint. In her younger days she loved to travel. She loved animals, cats had a special place in her heart.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Lorraine Behlmer; nephews: Mark (Renelle) Biggar and family, Scott Biggar; nieces: Lisa (Dale) Reckzin and family, Joni (Jim) Garrison and family, and Sandra (Mike) Rodman and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Lorraine Biggar; brother LeRoy (Bud) Behlmer; and brother-in-law James Biggar.