1/
Donna Behlmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Behlmer, 84, of St. James died on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James with Rev. Jim Renz officiating. Burial will follow at Mt Hope Cemetery in St. James. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Donna Mae Marilyn Behlmer was born on March 4, 1936, the daughter of John and Myrtle (Witte) Behlmer. She grew up in St. James where she graduated from St. James High School. She attended St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church where she was baptized and confirmed. She was a life long member of St. Paul's, she was a member of BPW, Watonwan County Historical Society and the Watonwan County Humane Society. She was an accomplished artist, she loved to paint. In her younger days she loved to travel. She loved animals, cats had a special place in her heart.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Lorraine Behlmer; nephews: Mark (Renelle) Biggar and family, Scott Biggar; nieces: Lisa (Dale) Reckzin and family, Joni (Jim) Garrison and family, and Sandra (Mike) Rodman and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Lorraine Biggar; brother LeRoy (Bud) Behlmer; and brother-in-law James Biggar.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sturm Funeral Homes - St. James
906 10th Avenue South
St. James, MN 56081
(507) 375-7342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sturm Funeral Homes - St. James

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved