Donna Mae Putrino, 80, of Hilton Head Island went to be with the Lord on the morning of April 1, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will follow at a future date.
Donna was born to Fred and Mildred Flohrs in 1939. She grew up in Ormsby, and received her bachelor's degree in 1961 from the University of Minnesota. Donna moved to the East coast in 1963, where she met the love of her life Bill Putrino. In 1975, they married and raised their children Christin and Michael and Bill's daughter Suzanne. Donna opened her first business, Stitchin' Time, in Greenwich, Connecticut, where her love of quilting and crafts bloomed. She also spent 15 years at General Foods, White Plains, New York, where Donna was the food service director. She had a generous heart, and bringing friends and family together was a passion for her. To bring together her love of community and food together, Donna and Bill opened The Country Tavern in Stamford in 1984. They retired to Hilton Head Island in 2004. Throughout her life, Donna belonged to the Lutheran Church, which she was very involved with, and she belonged to multiple quilting and sewing groups. She was always creating quilts, crafts, etc. for her loved ones, and to donate to those in need.
Donna is survived by her husband, Bill; children: Christin and Michael, and stepdaughter, Suzanne; sister and brother in law: Marian and Gerald, and sister, Berneil. Along with the children's spouses, Bill and John, four grandchildren, Elyse, Dan, Kylie and Carson, and 15 nieces and nephews. Donna has joined her father, Fred, mother, Mildred, and brother, Duane, brother in law, Leland, niece, Brenda, and nephew, Brad, in heaven.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 14, 2020