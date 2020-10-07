Donovan Hopman, 93, of Madelia died on October 2, 2020, at Living Meadows at Luther in Madelia. A private graveside service was held at the Riverside Cemetery, Madelia, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 1 p.m.
The clergy was Rev. Karen Koeder. Military rites by the Madelia Area Veterans Honor Guard. Arrangements were with the Sturm Funeral Home, Pilgrim Chapel in Madelia. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Donovan Earl Hopman, the son of John and Martha (Munsterman) Hopman, was born on July 25, 1927 in St. James. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in St. James. As a young boy, he attended District 51 country school and was a graduate of St. James High School, class of 1944. Donovan served with the United States Army from 1945-1947 and was stationed in Japan. After his honorable discharge, he worked at a welding operation in Sioux Falls, S.D. and also worked for Ben Sizer, doing custom corn shelling in the St. James area. In 1950 he married Lorraine Jensen. Together they made their home on a farm in the rural Madelia area. Donovan had a great dedication and passion for farming, his true joy was being able to work side by side with his sons and grandson. Donovan was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Madelia, and former member of the historic Rosendale Lutheran Church. He actively served on many boards throughout his farming career: Rosendale Church Council, St. James Creamery Association, Watonwan County Fair Board, LaSalle Farmers Grain Company and the Madelia Community Hospital. Donovan was also a member of the Madelia VFW Post 3842.
Donovan is survived by his children, Jeff Hopman and wife Karen, Nancy Strupp and husband Tom, Jane Piepgras and husband Ric, Jim Hopman and wife Amy; two sisters, Verna Young and Eunice Luedtke; one sister-in-law, Janice Jensen; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Lorraine (Jensen) Hopman; his parents and brothers, Melvin Hopman and Harold Hopman.