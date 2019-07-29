|
|
Doris Mae Krenz, 92, of St. James, was called to her eternal rest on Thursday evening, July 25, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society Pleasant View in St. James. Visitation and a time of sharing of memories with the Krenz family will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, July 28, at Kramer Family Funeral Home in Trimont, and one hour prior on Monday at Hosanna Free Lutheran Church in St. James. Funeral Service for Doris will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 29, at Hosanna Free Lutheran Church of St. James, with Pastor Joe Faldet officiating. Burial will be in Waverly Lutheran Cemetery in rural Trimont. Personal words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www. kramerfuneralhome.com
Doris was born on Oct. 7 1926 on a farm by Truman. She was a daughter of Eli and Gustie (Hilgendorf) Peterson. She was baptized on Jan. 1 1927 and confirmed Nov. 3 1940 at Waverly Lutheran Church. She went to country grade school #106 and graduated from Truman High School in 1944. She worked in an Art Institute in Minneapolis and Wolf and Haben in Fairmont. She married Valarious (Val) Krenz on May 25 1946 at Waverly Lutheran Church. They farmed in the Truman and St. James area. After retirement they transferred to Hosanna Free Lutheran in St. James and moved to Long Lake near St. James. She was very active in church and loved to teach Sunday School and VBS, and taught for over 60 years. She was on many church boards, Ladies Aid and Circle. She wrote many skits and plays used in church and in the community. She swam three days a week at 6 am at St. James Pool for years, played in a number of bridge clubs and enjoyed living at the lake and entertaining. She was blessed with a gift of hospitality and a spirit of fun which lead her to making many friends and creating close family ties with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was known for visiting shut-ins and bringing along homemade rolls. She volunteered in hospice and KJLY prayer line. They enjoyed camping to many states with family and traveling to Europe, Mexico, Israel and in the winter months to Mesa, Arizona. Her faith was very important to her. She was a political conservative.
Survivors include children: Becky and Bob Kolbow of Oconomowoc, Wis., Randy and Leann Krenz of Prescott, Wis., and Robin and Kermit Carlson of Trimont; seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren: Tasha and Brent Christensen of Fridley, Barrett and Lyndsey Ziemer (Tucker and Levi) of Iron, Eric Krenz and Rachel Houdek of Cary, N.C., Emily and Adam Serres (William, Anna and Lily) of Prescott, Wis., Kelsey and Jordan Klassen (Adair, Pecos, Neely) of Mt. Lake, Riley and Cassie Carlson (Oliver, Stella, Lennox) of Lake Crystal, and Hilary and Sam Hallman of Harrisburg, S.D.; four sister-in-laws: Mary (Lee) Peterson of Truman, Joan Krenz of Renville, Aralia Taylor of Chicago, Arlene Peters of Mankato. She was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws: Walter and Alvina Krenz, husband Val in 1999; sister, Jean (Willis) Kahler; brother, Lee Peterson; son-in-law Gary Ziemer; nephew, Todd Peterson and brother and sister –in-laws: Lucille and Eugene Brownlee, Vernon and Eileen Krenz, Lawrence Krenz, Jerry and LaVee Quade, Dale Taylor, Ralph and Kathy Krenz, and Bill Peters .
Published in St. James Plaindealer from July 29 to July 30, 2019