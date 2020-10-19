Dorothy McCabe

Dorothy Ann (Breiter) McCabe, 90, of Madelia died on October 14, 2020, at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. A private family Mass of Christian burial was held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Madelia, on Monday, October 19, 2020. The clergy was Fr. Timothy Hall. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery in Madelia. Arrangements were with Sturm Funeral Home, Pilgrim Chapel in Madelia. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Dorothy Ann (Breiter) McCabe was born on May 14, 1930, the eldest daughter of Joseph Francis and Ann (Wessely) Breiter in Chicago. Dorothy married Clarence "Clancy" McCabe on June 22, 1948 in Madelia. In addition to raising a family, Dorothy worked at various places in Madelia as a cook. She was an active member at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Mary's CCW and the Madelia Lions Club. She was also a willing volunteer for many organizations.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Joseph of St. James, Tom (Joanne), Dan (Deb), Philip (Margaret), Gary (Becky) all of Madelia, Marilyn (Steve) Solberg of Mankato, David (Bonnie) of Maplewood, Margaret (Kurt) Haugen of Clara City, Ramona (Louie Martinez) Short of Thoreau, N.M., Judy (Doug) Odegaard of Brookings, S.D., Mathew (Joyce) of Little Canada; 28 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Richard Breiter of Mankato, Patricia O'Neal of Palm Desert, Calif., Betty (Jerry) Dickenson of New China, Mich., Sister Margaret "Midge" Breiter of SSND, Mankato, Carolyn (Fritz) Welsch of Apple Valley, William (Donna) Breiter of Carson, Iowa; siblings-in-law, Gregory McCabe, Roy (Christine) McCabe of Madelia, Kenneth (Pat) McCabe of Boone, Iowa, Richard (Jan) McCabe, Olivia, Lawrence (Aida) McCabe of St. Joseph, Donald (Jan) McCabe of Carpentersville, Ill., Marian Paul of St. James, Ellen (Ron) Chapman of Green Bay, Wis., Jeanette (Rick) Kouba of Jamestown, N.D. and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son Michael, a grandson Tyler, son-in-law Steve Short, three brothers, as well as several in-laws.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Mary's School in Madelia, Madelia Community Hospital Foundation or a charity of the donor's choice
.