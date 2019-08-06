|
DuWayne H. Madson, 1940-2019, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 450 2nd Street S. Butterfield, MN 56120 with Pastor Andy Hermodson-Olsen residing. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9 at the First Lutheran Church in Butterfield.
DuWayne the son of Harold N and Linnea C (Warling) Madson, was born and grew up in Butterfield, and graduated from Butterfield High School in 1958. Butterfield was his home and he lived in the same place his entire life. DuWayne married LuAnn Clausen in September 1961. They had two children, Todd and Tania. LuAnn passed away in 1985. In 1986 DuWayne married Angie Mau. They enjoyed many trips together all over the world while she was a travel agent. DuWayne continued to farm and was active in DHIA and served on other boards and committees. His son, Todd later joined him in the farming and dairy business until his illness in 1998. DuWayne retired from farming completely shortly after and took employment with Watonwan County driving for the Take Me There bus service. He truly loved his job and helping everyone on his bus. He was employed there until his stroke in December 2015. He was a strong believer in his faith and enjoyed helping out at church, serving as an usher and greeter. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and teaching them how to fish. He was also an avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan and enjoyed watching sports. He enjoyed the Butterfield Threshing Bee and was the master of ceremonies for the entertainment for many years.
DuWayne is survived by his wife, Angie; daughter, Tania (Steve) Dick; grandchildren: Lydia and Nadia Dick, Alex, Josiah, and Elijah Madson; four brothers: Marland, Howard, Charles, and Claire. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, LuAnn; his son Todd, and sister Marjorie.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2019