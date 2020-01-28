|
Earl B. Kurtzweg, 88, of St. James was called to his eternal rest on Saturday evening, Jan. 25, 2020 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in St. James. Funeral Services for Earl will be 11 a .m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church #315 9th St. South in St. James with Pastor Martin Lopahs officiating. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in St. James with Military Honors by St. James Area Honor Guard and New Ulm American Legion Post #132. Messages of Sympathy may be sent to the family on line at www.kramerfuneralhome.com
Earl Burnell Kurtzweg was born on Sep. 24, 1931 to Harvey and Elmira (Rischmiller) Kurtzweg in Arlington in Sibley County. He was baptized on Oct. 28, 1931 and confirmed on March 25, 1945 both at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Arlington. He received his education in Elementary School in Arlington and later graduated from Henderson High School. Earl served in the United States Army for forty-one years. He spent two years in college in the US Army. On Oct. 14, 1954 he was united in marriage to Norma Krentz at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Henderson. After their marriage Earl was employed as a mechanic for Spannus Farm Equipment. In 1957 was employed at St. James Armory National Guard in Military Equipment. In 1978 they moved to New Ulm where he was employed at the New Ulm Armory National Guard in Military Personnel Administrator. They spent twenty-one winters in Weslaco, Tex., and Earl also drilled at Harlington and McAllen, Tex. In 1988 they moved to Lake Stella near Litchfield, until 2011 when they moved back to St. James. After Retirement and in 1991, Earl worked for General Sieben in Brooklyn Park, at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer CW4. He was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and served as an usher. Earl received many Military Awards and Honors. When he had time Earl loved to go hunting, fishing, golfing, wood working, deep sea fishing of the Texas Coast and in Algoma, Wisconsin. Earl loved to watch Western Movies and polka/waltz country music to dance to. He loved going to McDonald's visiting with his group of friends. He especially was truly fond of all his Military friends. Earl was a skilled mechanic and handy man repairing almost everything. Earl was a member of the St. James American Legion, lifetime member of the New Ulm American Legion, Turner Hall in New Ulm, Duck's Unlimited Official, Darwin Rod and Gun Club, CPR Leader in Weslaco, Texas, Watonwan Country Club in St. James and Litchfield Golf Club. In his Military years, he was an instructor and mentor to many young Military Men and Women. He served his country for 41 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his friends. Having him in our lives was truly a blessing.
Earl is survived by his wife, Norma Kurtzweg of St. James; two children: Susanne and Lindsay Penk of Stewart, and Gail and Rick Kohn of St. James; two grandchildren, Ryan and wife, Laura Kohn of New Ulm and Jonathan Kohn and special friend, Shannon Randall of Owatonna; three great-grandchildren: Hunter Kohn, Addison and Riley Kohn; brother, Virgil (Marlys) Kurtzweg of Darwin; sister, Diane (Richard) Peterson of Litchfield; two twin brothers-in-law: Marvin and Nancy Krentz of Arlington, and Ivan and Judy Krentz of LeSeuer; nieces and nephews and other relatives. Earl was preceded in death by his parents: Harvey and Elmira Kurtzweg; grandparents: Wilhelm and Sophie Kurtzweg and John and Ernestine Rischmiller; sister-in-law, Darlene Koller and other relatives. Blessed Be His Memory "Auf Wiedersehen"
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020