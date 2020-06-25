Earl L. Abelson, age 78, of Truman, passed away on Sunday morning, June 21, 2020, at Truman Senior Living in Truman. Graveside Services for Earl will be at 10 a.m., on Thursday, June 25, at Kansas Lake Cemetery in rural Butterfield. The Lakeview Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fairmont is assisting the family with arrangements.
Earl Leonard Abelson was born on June 18, 1942 to Victor and Mrytle (Kuelbs) Abelson in St. James. He received his education from Butterfield-Odin Schools. In January of 1960, Earl enlisted in the United States Army in the 3rd Missile Battalion 79th Artillery in Giessen, W. Germany until he was honorably discharged in January of 1963. Earl lived in Minneapolis where he worked from 1964 to 1971 for Rosco Manufacturing in the welding shop and moved to St. Paul in 1971 where he drove taxi and did odd jobs. He worked for the U.S. Post office from 1985 until 2003. After moving from the cities, Earl lived in Glendive, MT, Watertown, S.D. and in May of 2014 he moved into Ingleside Assisted Living in Fairmont. Earl's health started to decline and he moved into Heartland Senior Living in Truman in September of 2018. Earl enjoyed traveling and especially loved going to Las Vegas, NV.
Earl is survived by his sister, Sharon Abelson of Fairmont; brother, Victor A. (Diana) Abelson of Welcome; sister, Mayvis Keech of Mankato; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Victor L. and Mary Ann Abelson; mother, Myrtle Abelson; brother, Ernest Abelson and other family members.
Earl is survived by his sister, Sharon Abelson of Fairmont; brother, Victor A. (Diana) Abelson of Welcome; sister, Mayvis Keech of Mankato; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Victor L. and Mary Ann Abelson; mother, Myrtle Abelson; brother, Ernest Abelson and other family members.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 30, 2020.