Elledean O. Anderson, 98, resident of Little Falls, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls. A Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, July 2, at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. MDH Guidelines limiting capacities and requiring social distancing will be followed. Interment will be at 1 p.m., on Friday at the Odin, Zion Cemetery.
Elledean Ovila Hagen was born on April 11, 1922 in Hanska, to the late Edward and Olga (Finstad) Hagen. She graduated high school and then met Kenneth Anderson. They were united in marriage on Dec. 24, 1940 in Nashua, Iowa at the "Little Brown Church." Together they made their home in the Odin, area for many years, until relocating to the Faribault, area. Elledean was a loving and hardworking farmer's wife and mother, raising 11 children. The family lived on a dairy farm in Cannon City just outside Faribault, and Elledean kept a large vegetable garden. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed riding horses. They were members of the Flying R Saddle Club and the Cannon Valley Saddle Club. In 1971 the family moved to a farm in Staples. After retirement and selling the farm, the couple enjoyed traveling and spending time in Texas and Arizona. They enjoyed fishing, country music, reading and each others company. Elledean was finally able to pursue some of her hobbies such as drawing and painting and took some oil painting classes. She loved reading about history and watching the History Channel. They eventually bought a home in Little Falls, where they lived out their lives. Kenneth, the love of her life, passed away in 2003, and Elledean remained in the home until 2011, when she moved to Highland Senior Living until her passing. Elledean loved her family, friends and animals, especially horses and dogs such as her dog, "Lady." She loved to take walks, looking at flowers and listening to the birds sing. Elledean will be remembered for her kind heart and the unconditional love she showed to many. Asked what made her happy, she replied, "Seeing other people happy."
Elledean is survived by her children, Jean (Roger) Caron of Faribault, Larry Anderson of Verndale, Harvey Anderson of Nerstrand, Richard (Candice) Anderson of Motley, Sherry (Russell) Keppers of Cushing, Donna Schiell of Oklahoma, and Rick Anderson of Staples; brothers: Erving Hagen, Duane Brayton, and Dale Brayton; 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Olga Hagen; step-dad, Darrell Brayton; husband, Kenneth Anderson; sons: Bruce Anderson and Roger Anderson; daughters: Susan Anderson and Karen Fiedler; and brother, Sanford Hagen. www.shelleyfuneralchapels.com
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.