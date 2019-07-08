|
|
Elna C. Paulson, 90, of rural St. James, was called to her eternal rest on Friday morning, July 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. A Celebration of Life Services for Elna will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Odin, with Pastor Carla Reierson officiating. Burial will be in Long Lake Lutheran Cemetery in rural St. James. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Kramer Family Funeral Home in Trimont and one hour prior to the services at the Church on Saturday. Messages of Sympathy can be sent online to the family at www.kramerfuneralhome.com
Elna Carolyn Anderson was born to Carl and Eleanora (Fisman) Anderson in rural Martin County on June 15, 1929. She was baptized on Aug. 8, 1929 and confirmed in 1948 at Long Lake Lutheran Church, rural St. James. She attended district 56 school in Ormsby partly through third grade at which time she moved with her family to rural Butterfield where she attended district 31 through seventh grade. She then attended Butterfield High School, graduating as valedictorian in 1947. After obtaining a teacher's certificate, she taught in Jackson one year. She and Julian O. Fossum were married in 1950 at the St. Olaf parsonage. They were blessed with four children: Charles, Sandra, William and Steven. In Sept. of 1955 she resumed teaching in district 32, rural St. James until it closed three years later. After teaching one year in Martin County, she joined the Butterfield-Odin and taught in the elementary grades until retirement in 1985. She enjoyed teaching and is fondly remembered by many of her pupils. On Aug.18, 1962 she and Alvin (Duffy Paulson were united in marriage at St. Olaf Church, rural Odin. They built a rural home north of Ormsby where they enjoyed the deer and other wild life. They enjoyed many years of camping, hunting, sports and traveling in their motor home. She was an enthusiastic quilter and made many quilts as gifts and for their home. Many family meals were served in their home. After Alvin was injured she was his care giver until he passed in 2010. Her greatest joy was being with her family. She was blessed to be able to spend time with her grandchildren and meet most of her greatgrandchildren through the years.
She is survived by her children: Charles(Roxanne) Fossum of Minneapolis, Sandra Taylor of Cherokee, Iowa, William Fossum of Moose Lake, and Steven (Julie) Fossum of Long Grove, Iowa; Eleven Grandchildren: Jessica (Josh)Law, Tony (Amy) Taylor, Zachary (Melissa) Fossum, Mallory Carey, Brad, Mark and Josephine Fossum, Nikki (Josh) Shay, Carrie (Ryan) Ferguson, Katie Fossum and Nick Fossum. She is also survived by eighteen greatgrandchildren. She is survived by sister, Mavis Lenning of Odin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Paulson, her parents, brothers Orville and Melford(Jean) Anderson and brothers-in-law Gerald Lenning, Clayton (June) Paulson, Burton (Doris) Paulson, and sister-in-law, Bernice Besek.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from July 8 to July 13, 2019