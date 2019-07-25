Home

Elsie Froslan Obituary
Elsie Froslan, 97, passed away June 15, 2019 in Keller, Tex., formerly of St. James. Memorial services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, August 10, at First Lutheran Church in St. James with Rev. Andy Hermodson-Olsen officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. Visitation will be at the church one hour before services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from July 25 to July 31, 2019
