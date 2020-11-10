Erwin 'Tony' Matter, 72, of St. James passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Regency Hospital in Minneapolis.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James with Father Timothy Hall officiating. You may bring a lawn chair if you desire, covid guidelines of mask use and social distancing will be followed. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com.
Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Erwin 'Tony' Fredrick Matter, Jr., was born in New Ulm on February 1, 1948, the eldest of 16 children of Ervin and Martha (Pfarr) Matter. Tony grew up on the family farm northwest of Springfield. He attended Springfield High School. On December 16, 1972, Tony married Patricia Bakke at the Catholic church in Springfield. Over the years, Tony worked for several companies to include Sanborn Mfg in Springfield, Scherr-Tumico in St. James, Madelia plating and woodshop and Performance Plating. After his retirement he worked at the compost site in St. James. Tony was an avid collector of baseball cards, old model trains and cars. He liked to watch the Twins and Band Wagon on TV.
He is survived by his wife Patricia; sons: Jeremy and Trent all of St. James; siblings: Marcella (Ken) Solberg of New Ulm, Donna (Lamonte) Henricks of Sleepy Eye, Ron (Karen) Matter of New Ulm, Audrey (Lonny) Evers of New Ulm, Elaine Fromm of Lamberton, Lawrence Matter of College Station, Texas, Duane Matter of Comfrey, Marleen (Keith) Nemerek of Winthrop, Marion (James) Lewis of Springfield, Sharyn (Arthur) Sullivan of Springfield, David Matter of Tracy; and countless nieces and nephews and his dog Joe. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Jean Bedner, Gloria Utz, Alan, Mike and Joseph Matter.