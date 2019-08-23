|
Esperanza Cruz Garibay, 68, wife of the late John L. Garibay, passed away Wednesday Aug. 14th, 2019 at Living Meadows at Luther in Madelia. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Service will be held at the Sturm Funeral Home, Pilgrim Chapel, on Friday, Aug. 23, at 2 p.m., visitation one hour prior to the service. The clergy will be Pastor Alvarez. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Madelia. Reception to follow at the American Legion in Madelia. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home, Pilgrim Chapel in Madelia. On line condolences may be left for the family at www.sturmfh.com.
Esperanza, "Hope" to family and friends, was born on Aug. 7, 1951 in San Antonio Texas to parents Juan Ramon Cruz and Juanita (nee Perez) Cruz. The oldest of eight children, she assisted her parents by doing numerous chores and caring for her younger siblings. Hope completed her 8th grade education and married José A. at the age of 16 and divorced at 21. She moved to Minnesota and found work at Tony Downs Foods. While working there she met John L. Garibay and they married in 1975. They set roots in Madelia for 43 years raising nine children and two adopted children. Esperanza's favorite hobbies and memorable moments include: attending church, fundraising for the church, cooking her favorite tex-mex cuisines, canning, pickling, assisting people by offering a van ride to his/her appointments and using her interpreting skills.
Esperanza is survived by children: José V. Garibay of St. Peter, Jorgé (Anna) Garibay of Madelia, John V. (Faith) Garibay of Burnsville, Blanca Garibay of Madelia, Alma Garibay of New Ulm, Juana Garibay of Madelia, Amy Garibay of Mankato, Adriana Northup of Mankato, José J. Garibay of Brownsville, Tex., and Mikey Garibay of Madelia; many grandchildren; siblings: Juan Ramon Jr. (Margarita) Cruz of Texas, Guillermo Cruz of Texas, Mary Ann Cruz of Texas, Margarita Peña of Texas, Julia Rojas of Texas and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Garibay; daughter, Crystal V. Garibay; parents: Juan Ramon and Juanita Cruz; and brothers: Eulalio and Pedro Cruz.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019