Esther Fast, age 90, of Butterfield passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System- St. James. Funeral services will be 10:30am, Thursday, June 25, at St. Paul's EV Lutheran Church in St. James with Rev. Martin Lopahs officiating. Burial will follow at St. Matthews Cemetery in Butterfield. Services can be viewed at www.stpaulsstjames.com after the funeral. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Esther Lillian Smit was born September 10, 1929 in Mountain Lake, the daughter of Stuart and Katharine (Heffele) Smit. She grew up in the Mt. Lake/ Comfrey area where she attended country school. Esther enjoyed helping out on the family farm. On Sept. 18, 1946, she married Arnold Fast, the couple made their home on a farm North of Butterfield. Esther enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing and embroidery. She was a member of St. Matthews EV Lutheran church where she was an active ladies aide member and later member of St. Pauls EV Lutheran Church.
Esther is survived by her children: Ron (Betty) Fast of Butterfield, Cheryl (Bryce) Bregel of Butterfield; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; onegreat-great-grandson; sisters: Lenora Kunkel of Mt. Lake, Katherine Johnson of Mt. Lake, Deloris (Joy) Linscheid of Butterfield; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arnold; parents; brothers: Edwin and William; brothers-in-law; Reinhart Fast, Vern Johnson, Benny Kunkel; nephews: Dale Johnson, Richard Kunkel and sister-in-law, Anna Smit.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 30, 2020.