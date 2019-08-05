|
|
Eunice Anderson Arnold, 100, passed away peacefully early morning on Friday, June 21, 2019 in Webster, Texas. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 14, at 11 a.m., at Augustana Lutheran Church in St. James with Pastor Kathleen Ulland-Klinkner officiating. Internment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery following a light lunch.
Eunice was born on May 14, 1919 in St. James, to John Emil and Esther T. Anderson. Eunice met and married Carl Stephen Arnold of Tipton, Missouri in 1943. While Carl served in the Army during World War II in the Pacific, Eunice worked as a government employee in San Francisco supporting the war effort. They returned to Minnesota in 1950 and spent many years farming north of St. James near the farm where Eunice grew up. Eunice attended a small country school, District 45, and graduated from St. James High School in the spring of 1937. In addition to her government service, Eunice worked for several years at Bitzer's Dress Shop in both sales and alterations. Later, she worked at Sward Kemp's Drug Store. While growing up, Eunice attended East Sveadahl Lutheran Church, where she was baptized June 8, 1919. After they moved from the farm to a home in St. James, she was an active member and involved in many volunteer activities at Augustana Lutheran Church. She loved to sew, quilt, needlepoint, especially on behalf of others – completing several hundred quilts for the community. At the age of 97, she moved to Texas to spend almost three years close to family, living for two years with her daughter and one year in an independent living retirement center, where she enjoyed crafts, bingo, and a special 100th birthday celebration with more than 100 other residents and staff.
Eunice is survived by her only daughter, Gail Marie Devens and her husband Don, of Seabrook/Houston, Tex.; grandson, Chad Devens and his spouse, Nicole, including two great grandchildren, Ellie and Chase of Tomball, Tex.; granddaughter, Emily Marie Magee and spouse Scott, including two great grandchildren, Trenton and Hudson, Spring, Tex.; along with nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, in 1988; sister, Viola Allen; three brothers: Clarence, Robert and Norman Anderson.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2019