|
|
Evalyn Peters, 99, of St. James passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2020 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Private funeral services were held at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James. Burial was at Rosendale Cemetery rural Madelia. You can send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Evalyn Lorraine Davis was born March 23, 1921, one of eleven children, to parents Wilmer and Minnie (Schultz) Davis. Evalyn grew up near and attended school in Grogan. On Nov. 5, 1942, she was united in marriage to William Peters in Thief River Falls. After Williams tour in the Army the couple returned to the Grogan area where they farmed. In the mid 1950's Evalyn went to work in the laundry department at the St. James Hospital, she worked there for over 20 years before retiring. She was an active member at Rosendale Lutheran Church serving on the ladies aide and as a Sunday School teacher for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, doing puzzles, cross-word and word find games.
Evalyn is survived by her children: Dennis Peters of St. James, Dale (Debbie) Peters of Winthrop, Alice (Bert) Schwager of Sherburn, Arne (Diane) Peters of St. James, Bill Peters of St. James; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren, and a sister, Dorretta Brown of Tex.; brother in law, Vernon and wife Veronica. She was preceded in death by her husband, William, son, Jerry and wife, Faye and daughter in law, Carol [Dennis] and brothers and sisters, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 20, 2020