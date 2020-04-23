|
Evelyn Newman, 93, of St. James passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Due to the current situation, funeral services will be held at a later date. A private family service will be held with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Evelyn Grace Willemssen was born in St. James, on March 27, 1927, the daughter of Ben and Lula (Johnson) Willemssen. She was baptized August 1927 at Augustana Lutheran Church in St. James. Evelyn grew up in St. James where she graduated High School in 1945. She worked at Scherr-Tumico as an engraver for a time before marrying Roy Newman on Nov. 6, 1945. She then raised their family and helped Roy in several business ventures. They operated a gas station, a new car dealership in 1947, in 1961 they moved to the country and took over and she helped manage the trailer court operation and later farmed where she drove grain truck during harvest time. Evelyn was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church where she was active in church circles, she belonged to a sewing club and enjoyed oil painting in art classes. She also enjoyed being a Red Hat Lady. At one point, she hosted a radio program for KTOE, she interviewed people of interest locally and statewide, also the public submitted recipes she shared on the radio. Evelyn loved the fishing trips they took, spending time at the cabin near Paynesville. She traveled extensively throughout Canada and the Southern States as well as a trip to Alaska. She loved spending winters in Arizona which she did until she was 89 years old. She was also an avid grower of Hybrid Tea Roses.
Evelyn will be missed by her family including her children; Connie (Wayne) Pierson of St. James, Cynthia O'Brien of North Mankato, Brad (Colleen) Newman of St. James, sisters; Madelyn Schlomann of Fairmont, LaVonne Wachlin of Willmar, grandchildren; Scott (Lisa) Pierson, Eric (Annetta) Pierson, Jason Pierson, Daniel (Norma) O'Brien, Christina (George) Pastore, Jacob (Jennifer) Newman, great-grandchildren; Nicholas Pierson, Brianna Pierson, Dillon O'Brien, Alec O'Brien, Colin O'Brien, Spencer Newman, great-great-grandchildren; Adelyn and Kenzley. Nina and George have a baby boy due in August. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents and grandson Sean O'Brien.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020