Florence Sizer, 97 , passed away on May 26, 2020 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Due to the COVID situation a celebration of life will be held at a later date. You may send he family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Florence Jewell (Huff) Sizer was born Jan. 20 1923 in Wolf Bluff Township, North Dakota. Later of Madelia and St. James MN. Passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 26, with her daughter Beth by her side. Florence married Richard Joseph Sizer in 1947, Richard preceded her in death in 2013. Florence was a stay at home Mom, taught the girls to sew and cook. Everyone had "chores" to do. We usually had cats and a dog around the house. After most of the kids were gone she took up painting, oils at first then watercolors. She became really good at watercolors. Her family has many samples of her work. She will be missed.
Florence is survived by her brother, Alvin (93); all of her six children: Mark (Lois) Sizer, Jill sizer, Amy Knuth (Phil), Beth Forsyth (Paul Saunders), John Sizer (Anna) and Joseph Sizer (Libby); four grandsons: Tim, Taylor, Thomas and Henry; four granddaughters: Jenny, Sarah, Rachel and Annabella; three great grandsons: Cooper- almost six, Christopher- age three and Sam nine months; eight nieces and nine nephews; many great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; Alvin "Dick" Huff and Emma (Osmundson) Huff and her sisters Dorothy Huff Peterson, Anne Huff Jivery and her Brother John Huff.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.