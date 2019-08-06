Home

Sturm Funeral Homes - St. James
906 10th Avenue South
St. James, MN 56081
(507) 375-7342
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Frankie Petrick


1948 - 2019
Frankie Petrick Obituary
Frankie Petrick, 71, of St. James and LaSalle passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at Pleasant View Good Samaritan Society in St. James. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9, at Sturm Funeral Home in St. James with Rev. Krista Strum officiating. Burial will follow at Lake Hanska Lutheran Cemetery near Hanska. Visitation will begin at Noon on Friday at the funeral home. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com. Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Frankie Lou Rawlings was born in Fort Smith, Arkansas on Feb. 25, 1948, the daughter of Fred and Nadine (Christenberry) Rawlings. As a child, she grew up in Ft. Smith, AR, and then moving to St. Paul, where she graduated from high school. Frankie worked as a waitress in St. Paul and later in St. James where she met and married Harvey Petrick on Aug. 12, 1972. The couple made their home on the family farm near LaSalle. Frankie continued to waitress at Hometown Café until the fire. She then concentrated on raising their family and a varied assortment of farm animals. Frankie did some sewing, loved to read mystery novels, listening to music on the radio and visiting with neighbors and friends. She enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's school activities and spending time with them.
Frankie is survived by her husband, Harvey; children: Lyle (Beth) Petrick of LaSalle, Michelle Petrick of Darfur, Rachelle Petrick of Ormsby, Mike Petrick and Katie Kunkel of Mankato; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters: Dana Sveen of Minot, N.D, and Nancy Baxter of Wadena. She is preceded in death by her son, Darrell; granddaughter, EileenMarie Petrick; parents and brother, Wendell Rawlings.
Published in St. James Plaindealer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2019
